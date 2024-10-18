Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more

Tamannaah Bhatia recently faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate over her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting linked to the IPL through a Mahadev gaming app.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati for questioning regarding her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting activities linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The actress arrived at the ED office around 1:30 PM on Thursday, accompanied by her mother. The questioning continued into the late afternoon, but no official statement had been released at the time of this report.

Tamannaah has been summoned by the ED for allegedly endorsing the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of Mahadev Online Gaming, which is currently under investigation for illegal betting operations. The probe is mostly focused on her promotion of FairPlay, a betting exchange website connected to the Mahadev app. FairPlay offers various forms of gambling, including sports betting, and is being scrutinized for facilitating illegal betting on live sports.

The Mahadev betting app first came into the spotlight last year when other Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, were also questioned by the ED for their promotional activities related to the platform. This investigation has broadened, bringing multiple Bollywood figures under scrutiny for their connections to various online betting and gaming platforms.

According to officials, the Mahadev app is notorious for offering opportunities for illegal betting on a wide array of games, such as cricket, football, and poker. Saurabh Chandrakar, the app's founder, is at the center of the investigation, and authorities are working to determine the extent of involvement from various actors and public figures in promoting these illicit activities.

The ongoing probe highlights the increasing focus on illegal betting in India, especially as it pertains to popular sporting events like the IPL. As the investigation unfolds, it raises questions about the responsibilities of celebrities in promoting gambling platforms and the potential consequences of their endorsements.

