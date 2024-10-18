Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate over her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting linked to the IPL through a Mahadev gaming app.
     

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati for questioning regarding her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting activities linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The actress arrived at the ED office around 1:30 PM on Thursday, accompanied by her mother. The questioning continued into the late afternoon, but no official statement had been released at the time of this report.

    Tamannaah has been summoned by the ED for allegedly endorsing the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of Mahadev Online Gaming, which is currently under investigation for illegal betting operations. The probe is mostly focused on her promotion of FairPlay, a betting exchange website connected to the Mahadev app. FairPlay offers various forms of gambling, including sports betting, and is being scrutinized for facilitating illegal betting on live sports.

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more NTI

    The Mahadev betting app first came into the spotlight last year when other Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, were also questioned by the ED for their promotional activities related to the platform. This investigation has broadened, bringing multiple Bollywood figures under scrutiny for their connections to various online betting and gaming platforms.

    According to officials, the Mahadev app is notorious for offering opportunities for illegal betting on a wide array of games, such as cricket, football, and poker. Saurabh Chandrakar, the app's founder, is at the center of the investigation, and authorities are working to determine the extent of involvement from various actors and public figures in promoting these illicit activities.

    The ongoing probe highlights the increasing focus on illegal betting in India, especially as it pertains to popular sporting events like the IPL. As the investigation unfolds, it raises questions about the responsibilities of celebrities in promoting gambling platforms and the potential consequences of their endorsements.

    ALSO READ Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..'


     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    When Alia Bhatt 'JUMPED' with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan RTM

    When Alia Bhatt ‘JUMPED’ with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH ATG

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..' NTI

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..'

    Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh ATG

    'Our friendship is like...', Orry shares photo with Ranveer Singh

    Recent Stories

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon