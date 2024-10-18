Allegations against Kannur district collector in ADM Naveen Babu's death emerge, parties call for probe

Pathanamthitta: Allegations have emerged against the Kannur District Collector in connection with the death of ADM Naveen Babu. It is claimed that the Collector facilitated an opportunity to humiliate Naveen Babu by insisting on organizing a farewell meeting despite objections from Naveen Babu. CITU leader Malayalappuzha Mohanan alleged that the Collector summoned District Panchayat President P.P. Divya to the farewell event, suggesting a conspiracy behind the actions.

Also Read: Kerala: P Sarin to contest Palakkad by-election as LDF Candidate under CPM symbol

CPM's Pathanamthitta District Secretary K.P. Udayabhanu stated that the government will investigate the allegations against the Collector. Mohanan criticized the timing of the farewell event, which was initially set for the morning at the Collectorate, but was rescheduled at Divya's convenience due to the Collector's intervention. He called for further action against Divya and urged the CPM state committee to make an appropriate decision.

Mohanan, a member of the CITU state committee and the Konni area committee, emphasized suspicions of conspiracy behind the farewell event. Udayabhanu reiterated that the party would act in the family's best interest.

However, Revenue Minister K. Rajan noted that it is too early to determine whether the Collector was at fault in ADM Naveen Babu's suicide. He stated that a detailed report has been requested from the Collector and assured that the family would be consulted.

Following the CPM, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan alleged that the Kannur District Collector was complicit in the presence of former District Panchayat President P.P. Divya at the farewell meeting for ADM Naveen Babu, despite her not being invited. Satheesan claimed that the Collector should have intervened to prevent Divya from attending the event.

He stated, "The District Collector has a role in this matter. It was his responsibility to inform her that this was a domestic event when she entered the meeting. If he was seated nearby while officials were being spoken to negatively, he should have intervened to clarify that this was not the appropriate forum for such behavior."

The BJP has also leveled allegations against the District Collector in the case of ADM Naveen Babu's death. BJP district leader N. Haridas claimed that the Collector is the primary accused in a conspiracy surrounding the incident. He described Collector Arun K. Vijayan as a manipulator involved in the conspiracy, suggesting that even a glance at the facial expressions in video footage would reveal this.

Haridas asserted that the Collector is the first accused in Naveen Babu's death, with P.P. Divya as the second accused. The BJP has called for an investigation and a review of the Collector's phone calls to further scrutinize the matter.

Also Read: Kerala: PP Divya to seek anticipatory bail in HC amid abetment allegations linked to ADM Naveen Babu's death

Latest Videos