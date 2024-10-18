Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Makers receive notice to stop show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, has been captivating audiences on Colors Kannada. However, the show now faces legal troubles, as a petition has been filed seeking its cancellation, citing privacy violations and human rights concerns regarding female contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, which is hosted by Kiccha Sudeep and airs on Colors Kannada, is currently facing legal challenges. Reports indicate that a lawyer from Sagara, Karnataka, has issued a formal notice to the production team behind the reality show.

The attorney, KL Bhojaraj, has filed a petition aimed at permanently halting the broadcast of Bigg Boss Season 11. This legal action has been initiated under specific provisions of the Code of Business Procedure, particularly Order 39, Rules 1 and 2, along with Section 151. A court has acknowledged the petition and issued a notice in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure, specifically referencing U/sec. 26, Order 7, Rule 1. This emergency notice has been directed to the producers and editors of Colors Kannada, with a scheduled hearing set for October 28.

Despite these controversies, Bigg Boss Season 11 has been ongoing for 19 days, maintaining viewer interest with its unfolding drama. However, numerous allegations have surfaced regarding the show’s conduct. Recently, the lawyer communicated concerns to the Women’s Commission, claiming that the privacy of female participants was being infringed upon within the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Additionally, a complaint has been filed with the State Human Rights Commission, asserting potential human rights violations occurring on the show.

In response to these issues, the production team decided to discontinue the controversial “Heaven and Hell” concept, allowing all contestants to cohabit in a shared living space. The show also received a notice from local police regarding concerns for the female contestants’ privacy. This notice was issued by the Kumbalgodu Police following a report from the Karnataka State Commission for Women, which highlighted worries over a specific task that raised questions about contestant privacy.

The Kumbalgodu Police have summoned the producers to participate in an inquiry. This action follows a complaint related to the “Heaven and Hell” theme, which segregated contestants into various sections, including a prison-like setting. The complaint underscores the lack of privacy for female contestants in an environment that is monitored by numerous cameras, raising serious concerns about potential violations of human rights.

