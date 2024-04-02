Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas has provided her voice for Disney's forthcoming film Tiger. She has given her voice to a tigress named Amba. On social media, Priyanka shared the film's release date and that it is set in the jungles of India.

    Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the release date of her upcoming film, 'Tiger'. She voiced Amba, the main character in the Disney Plus Hotstar film. Priyanka also said that the film is set in India's forests. "‘Tiger' a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more," Priyanka said on Instagram, posting the film's poster. It will be released on World Earth Day, April 22nd.

    'Tiger' was in the making for eight years. Sharing more about the film, the actor added, "In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently."

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone to represent Louis Vuitton at Met Gala 2024

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Excited about its release, Priyanka concluded, "I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy the jungle with us!"

    The actor earlier appeared in the 2016 film 'The Jungle Book', alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nana Patekar, Om Puri, and Shefali Shah.

    Also Read: Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding?

    Priyanka Chopra recently visited India with her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. They came to celebrate Holi with friends and family. Several photos from their celebration were posted to social media. An unknown photo also showed Priyanka posing with Malti and one of her family members. Another viral video showed Priyanka and Nick taking selfies with Malti on their home's balcony.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Priyanka's most recent film appearance was in the 2023 romantic drama Love Again. Her next project is Heads of State, which will star Idris Elba and John Cena. She also just revealed that she will appear in the Hollywood movie The Bluff alongside Karl Urban.

