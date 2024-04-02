Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Riddhima was a huge Salman Khan fan while growing up and had posters of him on her room walls. As it turned out, Salman offered to be the bartender at her wedding in 2006.

Did you know that actor Salman Khan was the bartender at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? On the inaugural episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix India last week, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Riddhima was a huge Salman Khan fan while growing up and had posters of him on her room walls. As it turned out, Salman offered to be the bartender at her wedding in 2006.

Salman as bartender

When host Kapil Sharma brought up the memories of Salman acting as the bartender at Riddhima's wedding, her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor recalled that people came to them and complained that the alcohol supply had run out. Rishi Kapoor couldn't believe it because he brought so much alcohol. It turned out that visitors were dumping away their liquor only so Salman Khan could serve them more. Rishi then went to Salman and shooed him away saying, 'Tu jaa yaha se'. (In a fun way).

Ranbir Kapoor said Ridhima was a big Salman Khan fan and used to have his posters put up in her cupboard 😄



And then Salman served drinks at her wedding causing a lot of frenzy amongst the guests who all wanted a drink offered by him🎯#RanbirKapoor 🐐#SalmanKhan #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/NPNzwxdWkr — Crown_Kapoor 🪓🐢 (@Crown_Kapoor) April 1, 2024

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahani

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is a fashion designer and married Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni. They have a daughter named Samara, who turned 12 this year. Riddhima will make her acting debut in the forthcoming Netflix India reality series 'Bollywood Wives'.