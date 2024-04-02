Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding?

    Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Riddhima was a huge Salman Khan fan while growing up and had posters of him on her room walls. As it turned out, Salman offered to be the bartender at her wedding in 2006.

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Did you know that actor Salman Khan was the bartender at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? On the inaugural episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix India last week, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Riddhima was a huge Salman Khan fan while growing up and had posters of him on her room walls. As it turned out, Salman offered to be the bartender at her wedding in 2006.

    Salman as bartender

    When host Kapil Sharma brought up the memories of Salman acting as the bartender at Riddhima's wedding, her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor recalled that people came to them and complained that the alcohol supply had run out. Rishi Kapoor couldn't believe it because he brought so much alcohol. It turned out that visitors were dumping away their liquor only so Salman Khan could serve them more. Rishi then went to Salman and shooed him away saying, 'Tu jaa yaha se'. (In a fun way).

    Also read: April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star’s wife to almost commit suicide

    About Riddhima Kapoor Sahani

    Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is a fashion designer and married Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni. They have a daughter named Samara, who turned 12 this year. Riddhima will make her acting debut in the forthcoming Netflix India reality series 'Bollywood Wives'.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house a copy of Tom Cruise's Beach Home? Read details RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house a copy of Tom Cruise's beach home? Read details

    Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH RBA

    Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star's wife to almost commit suicide RKK

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star’s wife to almost commit suicide

    Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    'Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check RKN

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check

    Recent Stories

    Adoption numbers reach pre-pandemic levels with 4,009 children find new home AJR

    Adoption numbers reach pre-pandemic levels with 4,009 children finding new homes

    Kerala weather update: Temperature likely to increase in 12 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: Temperature likely to increase in 12 districts of the state today

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How political parties lavish airborne campaigns through copters, planes vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How political parties lavish airborne campaigns through copters, planes

    Chikkamagaluru: Jakkanakki villagers boycott Lok Sabha elections 2024, complain to Election Comission over lack of basic amenities vkp

    Why are villagers of Chikkamagaluru’s Jakkanakki boycotting 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

    Google to delete billions of personal data records collected from over 136 million people in US

    Huge! Google to delete billions of personal data records collected from over 136 million people in US

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon