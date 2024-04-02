Deepika Padukone to represent Louis Vuitton at Met Gala 2024

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child and the baby will arrive in September 2024.
Deepika Padukone's style team confirmed that she will attend the Met Gala 2024 which will take place on May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum.
The 'Cocktail' actress is a global ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton and will attend the event presenting them.
This year's theme is fleeting beauty and it will commemorate the art exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
Some of the top labels on display are Givenchy, Dior, Schiaparelli, and others.
Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla will also be there at the Met Gala 2024.