Deepika Padukone to represent Louis Vuitton at Met Gala 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child and the baby will arrive in September 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Met Gala 2024

Deepika Padukone's style team confirmed that she will attend the Met Gala 2024 which will take place on May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum. 

Image credits: instagram

Global ambassador

The 'Cocktail' actress is a global ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton and will attend the event presenting them.

Image credits: others

Met Gala 2024 theme

This year's theme is fleeting beauty and it will commemorate the art exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Image credits: instagram

Brands at Met Gala

Some of the top labels on display are Givenchy, Dior, Schiaparelli, and others.

Image credits: Instagram

Other guests

Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla will also be there at the Met Gala 2024.

Image credits: instagram
