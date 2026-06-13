Prateek Kuhad has released 'If I Cannot Be Yours', the second single from his upcoming album 'Full Moon Chamber' (out July 10). The song explores themes of identity, emotional dependence, and the uncertainty following the end of a relationship.

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released 'If I Cannot Be Yours', the second single from his upcoming studio album Full Moon Chamber, which is scheduled to be released on July 10. The track, accompanied by an official music video, follows the release of 'Blush', the first single from the album that was unveiled last month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad)

About 'If I Cannot Be Yours'

Built around soft vocals, synths, electric guitar and a driving rhythm, 'If I Cannot Be Yours' explores themes of identity, emotional dependence and self-discovery. The song revolves around the question, "If I cannot be yours, darling, who should I be?," as per the press release.

Speaking about the track, Kuhad said it examines the uncertainty that can accompany the end of a relationship. "Sitting at the centre of loss of identity and self rediscovery, 'If I Cannot Be Yours' explores the unsettling space between wanting to leave a relationship and fearing the reality of who you might become without it. It is about reaching a point where so much of your sense of self is tied to another person, that letting go forces you to confront who you are on your own," he said in a statement.

'Full Moon Chamber' Album Details

'Full Moon Chamber' is Prateek's third studio album and his first since 'The Way That Lovers Do' (2022). Written and recorded between New York and Los Angeles, the 14-track album explores themes of love, belonging and identity through deeply personal songwriting.

Los Angeles-based producers Nick Ruth and Mike Irish worked on 'If I Cannot Be Yours'. Ruth, known for collaborations with artists including Kelly Clarkson, Bakar and Lauren Spencer Smith, also helped shape the overall sound of the album by refining recordings into a cohesive sonic framework. The album will be released on July 10 via Atlantic Records. (ANI)