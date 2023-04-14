Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence

Pooja Hegde has responded to claims that she is dating Salman Khan and has lately promoted the much-anticipated film with him. 'I am single,' she said to a media outlet.

For quite some time, there have been allegations that Pooja Hegde is dating Salman Khan. Both will appear in the forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the film's promotion, Pooja addressed and restated the relationship allegations.

Pooja, the actress, stated that she is single and that her job is her first focus right now. Meanwhile, relationship suspicions about Pooja and Salman intensified when the latter visited the actress's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding in Mangalore.

Pooja Hegde reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan

In response to relationship accusations involving her co-star Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde told a media house, "What do I say to that? I keep reading about myself. I am not married. I enjoy being single. Right now, I'm completely focused on my career. That is my current goal: to go from one city to another. I can't even sit here and respond to these rumours because what do I do now?" Pooja is Salman's love interest in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi film. The movie features Salman Khan, Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 21, 2023. Farhad Samji directed it, while Salman Khan Films produced it.

The film's plot revolves around Bhaijaan, an honest man. He lives peacefully with his brothers and employs violence to settle any disagreements. However, for the sake of his love, he chooses to change his ways. When Bhaijaan discovers his girlfriend's family is in danger due to their prior rival, he sets out to defend them without alerting anybody.