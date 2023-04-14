Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence

    Pooja Hegde has responded to claims that she is dating Salman Khan and has lately promoted the much-anticipated film with him. 'I am single,' she said to a media outlet.
     

    Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    For quite some time, there have been allegations that Pooja Hegde is dating Salman Khan. Both will appear in the forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the film's promotion, Pooja addressed and restated the relationship allegations.

    Pooja, the actress, stated that she is single and that her job is her first focus right now. Meanwhile, relationship suspicions about Pooja and Salman intensified when the latter visited the actress's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding in Mangalore.

    Also Read: From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

    Pooja Hegde reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan
    In response to relationship accusations involving her co-star Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde told a media house, "What do I say to that? I keep reading about myself. I am not married. I enjoy being single. Right now, I'm completely focused on my career. That is my current goal: to go from one city to another. I can't even sit here and respond to these rumours because what do I do now?" Pooja is Salman's love interest in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

    About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 
    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi film. The movie features Salman Khan, Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 21, 2023. Farhad Samji directed it, while Salman Khan Films produced it.

    Also Read: Kendall Jenner flaunts her flawless bikini body in stunning Instagram posts, SEE PICS

    The film's plot revolves around Bhaijaan, an honest man. He lives peacefully with his brothers and employs violence to settle any disagreements. However, for the sake of his love, he chooses to change his ways. When Bhaijaan discovers his girlfriend's family is in danger due to their prior rival, he sets out to defend them without alerting anybody.

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023 RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023

    Satish Kaushik daughter Vanshika emotional letter will make you cry I had the world best dad RBA

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's emotional letter will make you cry, 'I had the world’s best dad..'

    From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14 vma

    From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

    U Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video AHA

    U-Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video

    Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release AHA

    Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release

    Recent Stories

    Defacement of public property: Goa Police summons Arvind Kejriwal; asked to appear on April 27 AJR

    Defacement of public property: Goa Police summons Arvind Kejriwal; asked to appear on April 27

    Kerala govt sanctions Rs 140 crores as loan to KSRTC for pension disbursement anr

    Kerala govt sanctions Rs 140 crores as loan to KSRTC for pension disbursement

    Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023 RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023

    I am responsible Atiq Ahmed on Asad death requests officials to let him attend son last rites gcw

    'I am responsible...' Atiq Ahmed on Asad's death, requests officials to let him attend son's last rites

    IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav sends special message to Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans win over Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav sends 'special' message to Shubman Gill after GT's win over PBKS

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon