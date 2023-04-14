From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A glance at awaited films releasing on the auspicious festival of Puthandu on April 14, right from Varisu to Soppana Sundari.

    First Published Apr 14, 2023

    Tamil New Year is approaching. It is a day of new hopes and aspirations. The new year also called Puthandu is one day when all households look forward to spending quality time with the family and engaging in many auspicious activities in the hopes of a good year ahead. It is the first day in the Tamil calendar, usually celebrated as a festival by Tamil Hindus.

    Puthandu is observed on the lunisolar Hindu Calendar within the solar cycle and always falls during the Tamil month of Chittirai. The day is celebrated every year on April 14 and is marked in other parts under unique names like “Vishu and Vaishaki,” all signifying a new start to the year. Here is a list of films dropping tomorrow.

    1. Varisu (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video):

    Thalapathy Vijay and his films need no introduction. His last theatrical release Varisu was one of Tamil cinema’s highest grosser from the first half of this year. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics criticizing its writing and filmmaking. However, the film deals with the youngest son of a dysfunctional business family trying to bring back his family together while trying to save the family business from the rivals is a wholesome experience.

    2. Vaathi (Streaming on Netflix):

    Dhanush starred in this relevant take on the current state of our school system and the need to organize to ensure proper education for children belonging to all sections of society. The bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri is not designed as a nihilistic social commentary but designed with the constraints of a feel-good entertainer. The film raises some very relevant social issues with a deft touch and tries to tackle our education system through a uniquely plotted storyline.

    3. Dada (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video):

    The film, Dada, directed by debutant Ganesh K Babu, is a coming-of-age story that deals with an estranged couple trying to figure out some grave misunderstandings from their past. The film starring newcomer Kavin and Aparna Das in the lead is the kind of film that can empower us to correct our mistakes and inspires us to start afresh.

    4. Soppana Sundari (Will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar):

    Aishwarya Rajesh plays the lead in this Tamil dark comedy, helmed by SG Charles. Going by trailer, it looks like bunch of people win a car but end up losing the bill that will help claim the winner's prize. The film stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Redin Kingsley, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran, Sunil Reddy, Augustin, and Bjorn Surrao.

    5. Rudhran (Will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar):

    Raghava Lawrence is all set to unleash his mass avatar in Rudhran. Not surprising that the poster of Rudhran has the tagline of Evil is not born, but is created. The long-delayed film, directed by debutant Kathiresan and with Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leading lady, will release in five languages.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023
