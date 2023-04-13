Kendall Jenner flaunts her flawless bikini body in stunning Instagram posts, SEE PICS

Kendall Jenner published some of her photos on Instagram after Kylie Jenner made waves last week with her pink and gold bikini photos. Kendall posed carefree with a white thong bikini with a yellow flower pattern. Some pictures showed her relaxing outside on a chaise lounge while sporting an orange baseball cap. You can scroll through the images that received more than 6.5 million likes here:

In this black and white snapshot, Kendall looks oomph as she shows off her perfectly toned curves and slender legs in a bikini overlooking the beach.

Kendall looks dapper in this brown bikini that she pairs with a green cap. In this sexy hot picture, we also get a glimpse of her well-toned abs.

Kendall is 'all smiles' as she poses in this red polka-dotted bikini, flaunting her impressive cleavage and red cheeks!