    Kendall Jenner flaunts her flawless bikini body in stunning Instagram posts, SEE PICS

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    Kendall Jenner published some of her photos on Instagram after Kylie Jenner made waves last week with her pink and gold bikini photos. Kendall posed carefree with a white thong bikini with a yellow flower pattern. Some pictures showed her relaxing outside on a chaise lounge while sporting an orange baseball cap. You can scroll through the images that received more than 6.5 million likes here:

    article_image1

    Kendall posed carefree with a white thong bikini with a yellow flower pattern. She can be seen sporting an orange baseball hat while relaxing outside on a chaise lounge. The post received more than 6.5 million likes.

    article_image2

    In this black and white snapshot, Kendall looks oomph as she shows off her perfectly toned curves and slender legs in a bikini overlooking the beach.

    article_image3

    Kendall looks dapper in this brown bikini that she pairs with a green cap. In this sexy hot picture, we also get a glimpse of her well-toned abs.

    article_image4

    Kendall is 'all smiles' as she poses in this red polka-dotted bikini, flaunting her impressive cleavage and red cheeks!

    article_image5

    Kendall looks sizzling hot as she teases us in a hot blue bikini and classic black shades against a scorching heated desert.

