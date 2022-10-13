Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Hegde Birthday: Salman Khan celebrates his co-star's B-day along with Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu (Video)

    The cast of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" gathered to celebrate actress Pooja Hegde's birthday. Salman Khan along with  Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating the birthday of Pooja Hegde.
     

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    The cast of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" gathered to celebrate actress Pooja Hegde's special day on her birthday. The duo was perfectly pictured together on the actress's birthday. While Salman Khan has successfully captivated the public with his brilliant portrayal of "Bhai," a new video celebrating Pooja Hegde's birthday from the set shows the cast as a whole.

    Salman Khan recently posted a video on social media documenting the celebration of Pooja Hegde's birthday by Salman Khan, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu. Everyone was seen singing the birthday song, and it included us with the rest of the cast of the movie, all of them were having a fantastic time. 

    The banner's post read: "Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan @beingsalmankhan @venkateshdaggubati @raghavjuyal @thesiddharthnigam @jassie.gill @shehnaazgill @palaktiwarii @vinali_bhatnagar @iamjaggubhai_ @farhadsamji @shamiraah28"

    While we have now witnessed the amazing cast, it has raised the bar of excitement to watch them all together on the screen. 

    Salman appears in two different personas in the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is Farhad Samji's to direct. Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Jagapathi Babu are among the actors that appear in the movie.

    Tanishk Bagchi, Honey Singh, and Devi Sri Prasad wrote the music for the movie. On December 30, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to debut in theatres. The movie is allegedly a remake of Veeram by Ajith Kumar.

