Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral

    John Cena appeared naked on the Oscars stage while presenting the award for best costume design to “Poor Things.” Cena covered his modesty with the envelop featuring the winner of Best Costume.

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 6:57 AM IST

    John Cena walked naked on stage at the Oscars while presenting the best costume design award to "Poor Things." It was all part of a joke that paid homage to one of the most bizarre moments in Academy Awards history: a nude guy raced on stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974 when David Niven was presenting Elizabeth Taylor. 

    It was the height of the 1970s streaking fan movement, when naked people often disrupted public events. 

    Jimmy Kimmel introduced Cena as the presenter of the category by hinting that he would appear nude on stage. However, Cena seemed reluctant to walk out with no clothes. Kimmel, the Oscars 2024 host, tried to persuade him and ultimately forced him out of the wings to present the award.

     Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment. “I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

    Cena covered his modesty with the envelope containing the Best Costume winner. After introducing the category, the video cut to the nominations. Kimmel placed a big curtain over him in the limited area. Cena, relieved of the cover-up, then gave Poor Things the Best Costume award. 

    Also Read: OSCARS 2024: 'OPPENHEIMER', 'POOR THINGS' TO 'BARBIE'; NOMINATIONS FULL LIST HERE

    Everyone in the hall and on the internet was in splits over the spectacular moment. Margot Robbie was spotted laughing her heart out when Cena took the stage.

    Cena is presently starring in Peter Farrelly's comedy "Ricky Stanicky" alongside Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video. 

    Oscars 2024 is being streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

    Also Read: Oscars 2024 live updates: Poor Things leads with 3 wins; naked John Cena takes over stage

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 6:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things to Barbie; nominations full list here RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event RKK

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' NIR

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'

    Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding NIR

    Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; here's the ugly truth behind the viral video NIR

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; here's the ugly truth behind the viral video

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things to Barbie; nominations full list here RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    Oscars 2024 winner list: The 96th Academy Awards full winner list Oppenheimer, Barbie Christopher Nolan

    Oscars 2024 live updates: Poor Things leads with 3 wins; naked John Cena takes over stage

    Oscars 2024: When, Where, How to watch awards in India RKK

    Oscars 2024: When, Where, How to watch awards in India

    Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for March 11, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 11, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon