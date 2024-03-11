Oscars 2024 live updates: Poor Things leads with 3 wins; naked John Cena takes over stage

6:46 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One has won the Best Visual Effects award. Shirogumi's Chōfu studio, overseen by Yamazaki and directed by Kiyoko Shibuya, handled all 610 visual effects shots for the film.
While accepting the honour, director Takashi Yamazaki said the possibility of standing on the Oscars stage seemed “out of reach”.
6:42 AM IST
Robert Downey Jr thanks ‘terrible childhood’ in acceptance speech
Robert Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the #Oscars
6:41 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar for Oppenheimer. "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood," he went on to say. This marks Robert's third nomination. He portrayed the envious Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's film.
OSCAR WINNER ROBERT DOWNEY JR!! #Oscars #Oscars2024
6:39 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best International Feature
The Zone of Interest won Best International Feature. This was UK's third win in the category.
6:38 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Costume Design
Poor Things wins its second Oscar in a row as designers James Price and Shona Heath took to the stage to accept the Best Production Design award.
That Oscar looks good on you! Congratulations to 'Poor Things' for winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design! #Oscars
“The only brief really was that he didn’t want it to be overtly like a period drama and he didn’t want it to be overtly like a science fiction film,” designer Holly Waddington said about Lanthimos in an interview.
6:37 AM IST
Naked John Cena presents the best costume award
John Cena goes naked to present the best costume design award. Jimmy Kimmel encouraged him to do this.
John Cena sale completamente desnudo en los Oscars #Oscars #Oscars2024 #JohnCena
After hiding behind the set design, Kimmel coaxed him out after a speech about a streaking bit he was originally supposed to do live on stage. "The male body is not a joke," Cena said. "Mine is," Kimmel replied. "Dude I don't wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts," Cena said (that's jean shorts, for the uninitiated). "Jorts are worse than naked," Kimmel said. Cena then had the crowd in fits as he walked out, covered in nothing but the envelope.
The BTS of #JohnCena getting partially clothed during the costume design nominees reel with the help of #JimmyKimmel 😂
6:31 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Production Design
'Poor Things' scores another victory. It received Best Production Design. Designers James Price and Shona Heath took the stage to accept the Best Production Design award.
6:30 AM IST
Jimmy Kimmel makes joke about Christopher Nolan's 'porn addiction'
Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan went viral on social media. Throughout his monologue, Kimmel said, “Christopher Nolan doesn’t have a smartphone, he doesn’t do emails, he writes his scripts on a computer with no internet connection. That’s a powerful way of saying‚ I don’t let my porn addiction interfere with my writing.” Kimmel’s joke has everyone shocked
Did Jimmy Kimmel just suggest Christopher Nolan has a porn addiction?😭 why make it so uncomfortable for everyone #Oscars
6:25 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things gets Best Makeup and Hairstyle. Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston win the first Oscar of the night.
The Academy Award for Best Hair & Makeup goes to... 'Poor Things'! #Oscars
In an interview, Nadia Stacey, the principal hair and makeup artist for Poor Things, stated, 'Bella's hair was purposefully left down as a symbol of her nonconformity to society, since we see all the ladies surrounding her with period hairstyles. The hair also grows faster as the film progresses. So I adjusted the length as she progressed, eventually ending up with 44-inch hair wefts.'
6:23 AM IST
Billie Eilish performs 'What Was I Made For?'
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, siblings, perform the sombre song "What Was I Made For?" from Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the Oscars.
Surprisingly enough, this Academy Awards show has been pretty entertaining.

Especially #BillieEilish what an awesome performance.

👍👍👍
Especially #BillieEilish what an awesome performance.
6:21 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Adapted Screenplay
'American Fiction' wins Best Adapted Screenplay. The film follows a dissatisfied author fed up with the establishment's profit from Black entertainment that employs stale and derogatory clichés.
To make his point, he creates a pen name to write his outrageous Black book, a book that takes him to the core of hypocrisy and the craziness he claims to despise.
6:19 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Original Screenplay
'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Best Original Screenplay, marking a first for the French film this evening. "This has been a crazy year," said director and writer Justine Triet as she won the prize.
6:18 AM IST
Simu Liu and Amelia Dimoldenberg bonding
Simu Liu and Oscars Ambassador Amelia Dimoldenberg plan their perfect romantic comedy on the red carpet.
6:16 AM IST
Meet VIP (Very Important Pup)
Messi the Dog, the powerful actor best known for his work in the Oscar-nominated 'Anatomy of a Fall', was spotted at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony.
The #Oscars' VIP (Very Important Pup).
6:13 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Animated Short
War Is Over won Best Animated Short. John and Yoko's music inspires Sean Lennon and Dave Mullins' anti-war narrative and incorporates John and Yoko's renowned anti-war Christmas song 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)'.
The video, directed by Dave Mullins, produced by Brad Booker, executive produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon, and featuring music by Thomas Newman, is a collaboration between Lenono Music, ElectroLeague, WetaFX, and Epic Games.
6:11 AM IST
Oscars 2024: Best Supporting Actress
Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers. "God is so good," she stated through tears during her award speech. Lupita N'yongo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Regina King, and others delivered the announcements after presenting each contender.
Congratulations to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers'! #Oscars
6:09 AM IST
Oscars 2024 live updates
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the 2024 Oscars with a "uncomfortable" joke about Christopher Nolan's "porn addiction". Meanwhile, The Holdovers and Hayao Miyazaki have won the first Oscars of the night. With 13 nominations, Oppenheimer is the clear favourite going into the star-studded night. Nolan is aiming for his first Academy Award more than two decades after his maiden nomination for the Memento script.
Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, and Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorcese, are the second and third most nominated films, with 11 and ten, respectively. Barbie, another huge picture of 2023 that came out with Oppenheimer, has eight nominations for the evening. Zendaya, Mahershala Ali, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, and Al Pacino will appear as presenters.
