Pistols, rifles & guns! More than 100 shots fired in air at UP wedding, case filed (WATCH)

A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Abhaypur took a dangerous turn as celebratory firing erupted amid a crowd of guests during the Ghudchadhi ceremony, creating chaos and sparking widespread outrage.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Abhaypur took a dangerous turn as celebratory firing erupted amid a crowd of guests during the Ghudchadhi ceremony, creating chaos and sparking widespread outrage. A video that has surfaced on social media captures men recklessly firing pistols, rifles into the air, while over 100 rounds were reportedly fired in the midst of the festivities.

The incident happened during the wedding procession of Pallava Mavi, raising serious questions about the use of illegal weapons and the safety of attendees at such events. The footage shows the alarming nonchalance with which firearms were handled, with bullets raining close to the gathered crowd.

Also read: 'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH)

The video soon went viral, prompting police to take immediate action. A case has been registered, and one accused, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, the investigation appears to have hit a roadblock as the firearms used in the incident remain unidentified.

