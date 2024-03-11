Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    The biopic 'Oppenheimer' by Christopher Nolan has received 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and is expected to win numerous Oscars. 

    Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things to Barbie; nominations full list here
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

    The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will be held on March 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As the ceremony begins today, let us look at this year's nomination list.

    Best picture

    American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

    Best actor
    Bradley Cooper - Maestro
    Colman Domingo - Rustin
    Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
    Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
    Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

    Best Actress

    Annette Bening - Nyad
    Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
    Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
    Carey Mulligan - Maestro
    Emma Stone - Poor Things

    Best supporting actress

    Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
    Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
    America Ferrera - Barbie
    Jodie Foster - Nyad
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

    Best supporting actor

    Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
    Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
    Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
    Ryan Gosling - Barbie
    Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

    Best director

    Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
    Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
    Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
    Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
    The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

    Best adapted screenplay

    American Fiction
    Barbie
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    The Zone of Interest

    Best original screenplay

    Anatomy of a Fall
    The Holdovers
    Maestro
    May December
    Past Lives

    Best original song

    The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
    I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
    It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
    Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
    What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

    Best original score

    American Fiction
    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    Best international feature
    Io Capitano
    Perfect Days

