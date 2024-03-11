Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

The biopic 'Oppenheimer' by Christopher Nolan has received 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and is expected to win numerous Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will be held on March 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As the ceremony begins today, let us look at this year's nomination list.

Best picture

American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Best actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best director

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best original song

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best international feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days