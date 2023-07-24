On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report

Suriya's fans, unfortunately, died in an electric shock accident while setting up a banner on the actor's birthday, July 23. Suriya is yet to respond to the event.

Fans of star Suriya were devastated when a birthday party for their favourite actor turned into a tragedy that resulted in the deaths of two teens. On July 23, Suriya's birthday, two admirers were killed while setting up a banner to celebrate the actor's special day. N Venkatesh and P Sai, the victims, were both undergraduate students at a private institution in Narasaraopet town.

According to reports, the flex was tied to an iron rod that made unintentional contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in the tragic deaths of both fans. The awful tragedy happened in an instant, leaving no time for assistance. Poluri Sai's sister Ananya voiced her sadness and blamed the college for her brother's death.

"The college assured us of the students' safety and monitoring," she said, "but they failed to protect and monitor the students in the hostel." The college bears blame for my brother's death." Suriya has yet to comment on the unfortunate tragedy.

