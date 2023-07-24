Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report

     Suriya's fans, unfortunately, died in an electric shock accident while setting up a banner on the actor's birthday, July 23. Suriya is yet to respond to the event.

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Fans of star Suriya were devastated when a birthday party for their favourite actor turned into a tragedy that resulted in the deaths of two teens. On July 23, Suriya's birthday, two admirers were killed while setting up a banner to celebrate the actor's special day. N Venkatesh and P Sai, the victims, were both undergraduate students at a private institution in Narasaraopet town.

    However, the day was a letdown for his Andhra Pradesh admirers. Two of his followers were electrocuted while putting up a banner for the actor's birthday.

    Also Read: Uorfi Javed opens up about her plastic surgery, warns followers to be careful 

    According to reports, the flex was tied to an iron rod that made unintentional contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in the tragic deaths of both fans. The awful tragedy happened in an instant, leaving no time for assistance. Poluri Sai's sister Ananya voiced her sadness and blamed the college for her brother's death.

    "The college assured us of the students' safety and monitoring," she said, "but they failed to protect and monitor the students in the hostel." The college bears blame for my brother's death." Suriya has yet to comment on the unfortunate tragedy.

    Also Read: Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details

    Suriya's next film will be 'Kanguva', directed by Siruthai Siva. The publication of the first trailer for the historical drama was a major highlight, quickly gaining attention and going viral on social media. The film's cast includes well-known actors such as Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anandaraj.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details vma

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details

    Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details vma

    Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details

    Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details vma

    Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details

    Uorfi Javed opens up about her plastic surgery, warns followers to be careful MSW

    Uorfi Javed opens up about her plastic surgery, warns followers to be careful 

    Govt should probe Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in row over Bhagavad Gita in sex scene

    'I&B ministry should probe...' Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in row over Bhagavad Gita in sex scene

    Recent Stories

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres AJR

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert on July 24; Holiday announced for educational institutions anr

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details vma

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details

    Congress mocks PM Modi after portion of ceiling of new Veer Savarkar airport collapses

    'Seeking sensationalism...' Scindia slams Congress over Veer Savarkar airport's ceiling collapse claim

    ASI begins Gyanvapi mosque survey amid tight security; 40 people inside Varanasi complex AJR

    ASI begins Gyanvapi mosque survey amid tight security; 40 people inside Varanasi complex

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon