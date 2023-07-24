Did Drake bash his fan for throwing 'vape' on stage at concert? Know details

Drake became the latest victim of a troubling trend. In the last few months, we have witnessed how the fans acted badly towards the artists. The most recent event happened at Drake's concert. Media reports say that this time multiple Grammy award-winning singer Drake has given it back to his fan who threw a vape at him on stage.

Drake became the latest victim of a troubling trend wherein the fans treated artists poorly by throwing unexpected items at them. During the singer's concert, a fan threw a vape on stage when he was performing. And least to say, Drake didn't react kindly to the act. It so happened that in the list of Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha, Drake is the newest addition to this list. He is a victim of the ongoing dangerous trend of fans treating artists poorly. It so happened that while Drake was performing for fans at the concert, a fan intentionally threw his lemon mint vape at the singer on the stage with an aim to hurt him but failed in doing so.

On Thursday night, July 20, during his concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Drake found himself having to encounter a concertgoer who made a rather arguable choice of throwing a vape at him from the crowd.

During the show, Drake noticed a vape on the ground by his feet and addressed the incident, saying, "Did you throw a vape up here? Come on." He then gave a curt and disapproving look at the audience while asking, "Hey... Who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

Clearly not feeling funny and unamused, Drake scolded the individual, stating, "There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f-----g Barclays Center."

He then continued, taking a closer look at the vape and stated, "You got some real-life evaluating to do," while repeating, "Throwing this f-----g lemon mint vape up here, thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays."

The Brooklyn's Barclays Center shared a video clip of the incident on its social media the day after the concert. In the caption, they issued a reminder, stating, "You are not allowed to vape at Barclays Center."

