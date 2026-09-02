Kangana Ranaut has praised Hanuman Ansh, calling the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film a “satsang.” Starring Shobinaw Satyaa, the film has also witnessed an unexpected box-office turnaround after a slow start.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Hanuman Ansh, the Hindi film inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Starring Shobinaw Satyaa as the spiritual leader, the film is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories, Kangana described the film as more than just a movie. She wrote, “Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it’s a satsang,” adding that it brings together stories of people who had first-hand experiences with Neem Karoli Baba. She also urged her followers to watch the film, saying, “Skip your therapy and go watch it.”

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Performance

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 10 lakh on its opening day and struggled to gain momentum during its first two weeks. Its domestic collection stood at approximately Rs 1.48 crore by the end of that period.

However, the film witnessed a surprising turnaround in its third week. On Day 17, its collection jumped to around Rs 2.20 crore. The film continued its strong run and, by Day 25, had reportedly collected Rs 45.28 crore net and Rs 53.43 crore gross in India.

Who Was Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji, was a Hindu spiritual teacher and devoted follower of Lord Hanuman. His birth name is generally cited as Lakshman Narayan Sharma, and he was born around 1900 in Akbarpur village, Uttar Pradesh.

He passed away on September 11, 1973, in Vrindavan. Numerous stories about his life involve miracles and extraordinary incidents shared by devotees. Since many such accounts come from devotees’ recollections, they are best viewed as part of the spiritual tradition surrounding him rather than independently verified historical facts.