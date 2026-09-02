Actor Jr NTR remembered his late father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, on what would have been his 70th birth anniversary. He posted a tribute on social media with a formal portrait and a poignant Telugu message honouring the late actor-politician.

Actor Jr NTR remembered his late father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, on his 70th birth anniversary on Wednesday, sharing a tribute accompanied by a formal portrait and Telugu poetic text. Jr NTR, who posted the tribute from his social media account, used a Telugu phrase that translates to "Remembering you on your 70th birth anniversary."

మీ 70వ జయంతి న మిమ్మల్ని స్మరించుకుంటూ... pic.twitter.com/2jAvIxXTXl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 2, 2026

The post also featured additional Telugu poetic lines praising Harikrishna's existence and leadership qualities, with the text attributed near names associated with the Nandamuri family.

A Look Back at Nandamuri Harikrishna's Life

Born on September 2, 1956, Harikrishna was an actor, film producer and politician. He was the fourth son of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.

Film Career

Harikrishna began his film career as a child artist in the 1960s, making his debut with 'Sri Krishnavataram' in 1964. He later appeared in films including 'Tatamma Kala' and 'Daana Veera Soora Karna', in which his portrayal of Arjuna was notably recognised.

After a long break from cinema while focusing on politics, Harikrishna returned to films in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His later filmography included 'Seetharama Raju' (1999), 'Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo' (2002) and 'Seetayya' (2003). He received the Nandi Award for Best Character Actor for 'Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo.'

Political Journey

Harikrishna was also closely associated with the Telugu Desam Party, founded by his father. He served as an Andhra Pradesh MLA from 1996 to 1999 and also held a state ministerial position. He famously drove N T Rama Rao's election campaign vehicle, the "Chaitanya Ratham", during the veteran leader's political campaigns across Andhra Pradesh.

In 1999, Harikrishna launched the Anna Telugu Desam Party. He subsequently returned to the TDP in 2006. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing Andhra Pradesh from 2008 to 2013.

Death and Legacy

Harikrishna died at the age of 61 on August 29, 2018, following a severe car accident. He is survived in the public legacy of the Nandamuri family through his sons, actors Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, while his daughter Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini is a politician. His brother, Nandamuri Balakrishna, is also a prominent actor and politician.