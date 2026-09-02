4 4 Image Credit : X/Janasena Party

From film hero to Deputy CM... Pawan Kalyan's journey

Pawan Kalyan's film career wasn't always a smooth ride. In the beginning, films like 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi', 'Gokulamlo Seetha', 'Suswagatham', 'Tholi Prema', 'Thammudu', 'Badri', and 'Kushi' were huge hits. But then, movies like 'Johnny', 'Gudumba Shankar', 'Balu', 'Bangaram', and 'Annavaram' flopped one after another. Despite facing failures for over a decade, his fan following never dropped. Films like 'Jalsa', 'Gabbar Singh', and 'Attarintiki Daredi' put him back on the success track, and he hasn't looked back since. When his brother Chiranjeevi started the Praja Rajyam Party, Pawan played a key role. Even after Chiranjeevi left politics, Pawan continued. He started his own Jana Sena Party and kept going. He faced many setbacks in politics but never gave up, fighting on public issues for ten years. In the last assembly elections, his Jana Sena Party won with a 100% strike rate, and Pawan Kalyan became the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.