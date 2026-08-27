Katrina Kaif faced online trolling for her postpartum weight gain after a rare public appearance on August 26, 2026, with many netizens asking, 'What Happed To Her?'. Her fans quickly came to her rescue, slamming the insensitive comments and defending the new mother.

Katrina Kaif recently faced brutal online trolling. Netizens questioned her postpartum weight gain and her changed appearance. Some even asked, "What Happed To Her?" Her fans quickly rallied. They defended her, slamming the insensitive comments.

August 26, 2026—that's when the incident happened. Kaif, with husband Vicky Kaushal, attended filmmaker Kuku Kohli's funeral in Mumbai. It was one of her rare public appearances. She welcomed son Vihaan Kaushal in November 2025.

The Unkind Comments Surface

Soon, pictures and videos from the solemn event flooded online. Social media users posted disparaging comments about Kaif's postpartum body. They questioned her changed look. Some outright asked, "What Happed To Her?"

"This is terrible, what happened to Katrina?" one user wrote. Others went further. "She looks like a rasgulla," someone commented. More feedback piled up: "She got 100% Indianized. Even the walk. Holy crap." Another compared her: "Katrina is looking like Hardik’s wife Natasha."

"Katrina Kaif full change ho gayi hain, pehly bohat khubsurat thi ab old woman lag rahi hain," a user wrote in Hindi. They suggested a negative transformation. Another comment added, "Now she looks like a Punjabi bahu..!!"

Navigating Postpartum Life in the Public Eye

Katrina Kaif's online scrutiny shows the immense pressure on celebrity women. They must conform to unrealistic beauty standards after childbirth. Her August 26, 2026, public appearance quickly became a platform for unsolicited comments—showing a lack of understanding about postpartum recovery.

Fans Rally Against Insensitivity

Hundreds of fans rallied against the unwarranted criticism. They quickly shut down trolls. Many stressed the natural body changes women experience after childbirth. They slammed insensitive remarks. Fans actively rescued Katrina Kaif, challenging the idea women must immediately 'bounce back'.