Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 100th Birth Anniversary: Tollywood To Celebrate Occassion
Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 100th Birth Anniversary: Entertainment world is seeing a big move. The state government and the film industry are teaming up for a special celebration of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar's 100th birth anniversary.
18
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Uttam Kumar
This year marks Mahanayak Uttam Kumar's 100th birth anniversary. To honour this, the state government has planned a series of events from September 3rd to 6th across the state. Preparations in Tollywood are already in full swing.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Celebration
Sources say a press conference on September 1st announced the celebration schedule. Many stars attended the meeting at Nandan. Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Purnima Chakraborty, Rudranil Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, and Roopa Ganguly were among those present. Mahanayak's daughter-in-law, Mahua Chatterjee, also joined the meeting.
38
Image Credit : Facebook
September
After the meeting, the stars announced that a series of events will run from September 3rd. They said film lovers won't just watch, but will *feel* every Uttam Kumar film. The industry's top people are holding regular meetings. The city will be filled with his pictures, and the Rabindra Sadan area will be decorated with cutouts of the Mahanayak.
48
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Floral Tributes
On the morning of September 3rd, people will offer floral tributes to his statues in Ahiritola and Tollygunge. A 20-foot cutout will be unveiled in front of Bijali Cinema. In the evening, a special tribute walk, or 'Shraddhanjali Padayatra', will start from Nandan at 6 PM. It will go via Academy of Fine Arts and Birla Planetarium to Ektara Mukta Mancha. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will attend, along with artists, critics, and folk artists.
58
Image Credit : our own
Special Exhibition
A special exhibition on the Mahanayak's life will open at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala. It will showcase many known and unknown facts about the legend's life. At the same time, Nandan 4 will host an exhibition of various publications about the Mahanayak. The first day's events will end with a lamp lighting ceremony, a cake cutting for his 100th year, and a speech by the Chief Minister at Ektara Mukta Mancha.
68
Image Credit : Asianet News
Government Foundation
September 4th is a very important day in the celebration. The government will lay the foundation stone for the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town. A film festival dedicated to him will also begin at Nandan-1, Nandan-2, and Radha Studio. Satyajit Ray's 'Nayak' will be the opening film. The day also includes felicitation of senior artists at Rabindra Sadan, the release of a special envelope and postage stamp by the Indian Postal Department, and a screening of the documentary 'Mahanayak: A Superstar Journey'.
78
Image Credit : social media
Uttam Kumar
On September 5th, Shishu Mancha will host two special panel discussions. The first is 'Nayikader Chokhe Uttam Kumar' (Uttam Kumar through his heroines' eyes) and the second is 'Abhineta Uttam Kumar' (Uttam Kumar the actor). His co-stars and successors will discuss his acting, his life as an artist, and his place in Bengali cinema. Meanwhile, his films will continue to be screened at various halls in Nandan.
88
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Celebrations
The celebrations will conclude on September 6th at Rabindra Sadan. A special music and dance performance, 'Uttam Kumarer Proti Sangeet Shraddhanjali' (A Musical Tribute to Uttam Kumar), will be the final event. Planned by Debojyoti Mishra and Indradeep Dasgupta, this show will feature prominent artists. They will rediscover the Mahanayak's timeless work with new tunes for a new generation.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos