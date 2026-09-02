6 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Government Foundation

September 4th is a very important day in the celebration. The government will lay the foundation stone for the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town. A film festival dedicated to him will also begin at Nandan-1, Nandan-2, and Radha Studio. Satyajit Ray's 'Nayak' will be the opening film. The day also includes felicitation of senior artists at Rabindra Sadan, the release of a special envelope and postage stamp by the Indian Postal Department, and a screening of the documentary 'Mahanayak: A Superstar Journey'.