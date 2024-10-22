Nia Sharma trolled for promoting 'vagina tightening' tablets online; netizens call her 'Toxic'

After posting about 'tighten the vagina' health products, Nia Sharma received harsh criticism on social media. Netizens, mainly women, termed the actress's tweet 'disgusting' for propagating falsehoods.

Nia Sharma trolled for promoting 'vagina tightening' tablets online; netizens call her 'Toxic' RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Television actress Nia Sharma faced harsh outrage on social media after posting a post advocating women's health products intended to 'tighten the vagina'. Netizens, particularly women, criticised the actress for propagating disinformation, calling the message 'disgusting'. In the promotional film, Nia is seen battling with' loose' objects, such as a garment, a bottle cap, and her shoelaces.

Nia then changes into clothing that wonderfully suits her and says  She then changes into a dress that perfectly fits her and says, "Do it right; keep it tight". 

Also Read: Shikha Swaroop: Why Chandrakanta actress left TV industry?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes, life is all about finding the perfect fit...Whether it’s your favourite outfit or something more intimate, we’ve got you covered. Experience the perfect ‘tight’ with Vg-3."

Netizens blasted the actress for sharing the video, accusing her of perpetuating taboos surrounding women's bodies and sexual wellbeing. "WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL IS THIS? Promoting products for things that don’t even need to be corrected!" a user wrote, while another commented, "This is more toxic than promoting alcohol and smoking. Atleast people know alcohol and smoking are bad for your health, but people won’t even know how wrong this is."

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Fat to Fit Journey: Know how she lost 28 kg

"I am literally disgusted by this woman right now. How can she being a woman herself promote such idiotic useless product," a female netizen commented. "Classic example of kapde modern pehenne se soch modern nahi ho jati hai," another netizen wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia most recently appeared in the supernatural daily soap Suhagan Chudail. She rose to prominence with the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and went on to appear in Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4.

She also competed on the humorous cooking reality program, Laughter Chefs.

