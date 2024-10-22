Lifestyle

7 lehenga styles inspired by Parineeti Chopra

1, Wear a High-Waisted Lehenga

If you have visible tummy fat, avoid low-waisted lehengas. Opt for high-waisted ones for a flattering look.

2. Flared Lehenga Design

Flared lehengas flatter figures like Parineeti Chopra's. Pair with full sleeves to conceal arm fat.

3. Monochrome Lehenga Look

Monochrome looks are stylish for curvy figures. Try a white crop top, A-line side slit skirt, and a shrug like Parineeti.

4. Peplum Style Blouse with Lehenga

Instead of short blouses, try a peplum style long blouse to hide tummy fat. Add a front slit for a stylish touch.

5. Try a Black Lehenga

Black is a slimming color. Choose a black flared lehenga with elbow sleeves and a black dupatta.

6. Feather Detail Lehenga

Parineeti's pink lehenga with feather details on the shoulder and waist adds a stylish touch.

7. Lehenga with Long Kurti

A triple-layered lehenga with frills paired with a long kurti with side and front slits is a flattering choice.

Find Next One