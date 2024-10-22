Lifestyle
If you have visible tummy fat, avoid low-waisted lehengas. Opt for high-waisted ones for a flattering look.
Flared lehengas flatter figures like Parineeti Chopra's. Pair with full sleeves to conceal arm fat.
Monochrome looks are stylish for curvy figures. Try a white crop top, A-line side slit skirt, and a shrug like Parineeti.
Instead of short blouses, try a peplum style long blouse to hide tummy fat. Add a front slit for a stylish touch.
Black is a slimming color. Choose a black flared lehenga with elbow sleeves and a black dupatta.
Parineeti's pink lehenga with feather details on the shoulder and waist adds a stylish touch.
A triple-layered lehenga with frills paired with a long kurti with side and front slits is a flattering choice.