UP man ditches wife to celebrate Karwa Chauth with girlfriend, both tied with ropes, thrashed by locals |WATCH

In a shocking turn of events, a man’s secret escapade to celebrate Karwa Chauth with his girlfriend instead of his wife ended in public humiliation in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

UP man ditches wife to celebrate Karwa Chauth with girlfriend, both tied with ropes, thrashed by locals (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

In a shocking turn of events, a man’s secret escapade to celebrate Karwa Chauth with his girlfriend instead of his wife ended in public humiliation in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Alok Maurya, the accused, found himself at the mercy of enraged villagers when he and his girlfriend were caught.

Maurya, who had ditched his wife for the day to spend the auspicious festival with his girlfriend, sneaked into a nearby village. However, his affair did not go unnoticed. As word spread, furious locals banded together and confronted the duo. In a dramatic turn of events, both Maurya and his girlfriend were tied with ropes, dragged into the village square, and mercilessly beaten.

The woman, in a semi-naked state was tied to a tree and thrashed by locals while Alok, helpless, lay on the ground tied with ropes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Also read: Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast

In another incident, a woman poisoned her husband's food and killed him, mere hours after she had held a fast for his long life on Karwa Chauth on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

Shailesh Kumar, 32, from Ismailpur village was allegedly killed by his wife Savita, because she suspected he was having an affair with another woman, officials from the Kada Dham police station told NDTV.

 

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Man dies after wife feeds him macaroni mixed with poison, his last video surfaces (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

Yogi government reunites over 93000 missing children strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh vkp

Yogi govt reunites over 93,000 missing children, strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh

From poverty to blockchain pioneer: The inspiring rise of Sheik Ahamed Ali dmn

From poverty to blockchain pioneer: The inspiring rise of Sheik Ahamed Ali

India China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation snt

India-China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon