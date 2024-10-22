UP man ditches wife to celebrate Karwa Chauth with girlfriend, both tied with ropes, thrashed by locals |WATCH

In a shocking turn of events, a man’s secret escapade to celebrate Karwa Chauth with his girlfriend instead of his wife ended in public humiliation in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

In a shocking turn of events, a man’s secret escapade to celebrate Karwa Chauth with his girlfriend instead of his wife ended in public humiliation in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Alok Maurya, the accused, found himself at the mercy of enraged villagers when he and his girlfriend were caught.

Maurya, who had ditched his wife for the day to spend the auspicious festival with his girlfriend, sneaked into a nearby village. However, his affair did not go unnoticed. As word spread, furious locals banded together and confronted the duo. In a dramatic turn of events, both Maurya and his girlfriend were tied with ropes, dragged into the village square, and mercilessly beaten.

The woman, in a semi-naked state was tied to a tree and thrashed by locals while Alok, helpless, lay on the ground tied with ropes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In another incident, a woman poisoned her husband's food and killed him, mere hours after she had held a fast for his long life on Karwa Chauth on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

Shailesh Kumar, 32, from Ismailpur village was allegedly killed by his wife Savita, because she suspected he was having an affair with another woman, officials from the Kada Dham police station told NDTV.

