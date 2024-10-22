'I was in pain; health is important...' Dulquer Salmaan talks about his illness amid shooting

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan stated that he took a hiatus from work due to health difficulties. Without going into depth about his ailment, he said that he was in pain throughout the Lucky Baskhar filming.

Dulquer Salmaan said in an interview that he took a work vacation due to health difficulties. He stated, without explanation, that his sickness caused some delays during the Lucky Baskhar filming. Director Venky Atluri revealed that the actor was uncomfortable during the film's shot and that they waited for him to recover. Dulquer further mentioned that his condition stopped him from embarking on new ventures.

Speaking to TV9, Dulquer Salmaan discussed his absence and stated, "I don't like gaps. This year, I was supposed to do a couple of films. One got cancelled and one didn't work out at the last minute. Then, I had health issues. We [Lucky Baskhar team] had delays because of that. My producer, director and everyone were so supportive. Once when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they'll say 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We'll come back and shoot.'"

He added, "A huge set was erected for Lucky Baskhar. If I insisted on continuing the shoot, they'd say that they don't want to see me in pain. They were so supportive."

Director Venky Atluri said, "We see him in pain. When we see him, we feel that we stretched our work to give him that pain. Actors usually work for 9-10 hours. There were days when I stretched it to 12-15 hours. We feel sad when he is suffering. I could see him in pain and he still wanted to make things work. He'd say it's a huge set and didn't want to make the crew wait. I'd say, 'It's okay sir. Health is important.' We've become a family, it's tough to see a good human in pain. The entire set, including light man, worked like it's their film. For anyone who worked on this project, money was always a second priority."

Lucky Baskhar is a drama thriller written and directed by Venky Atluri. Dulquer Salmaan stars as the title character, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, and P Sai Kumar play important roles.

Lucky Baskhar, produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, will be released in cinemas on October 31, the day of Diwali.

