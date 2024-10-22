Why do elevators have mirrors? Discover the surprising reason

Mirrors in elevators serve several important purposes beyond checking appearances. They help alleviate claustrophobia, provide distraction, and enhance safety.

Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Stepping into any shopping mall elevator, you'll likely notice a mirror. Most people use it to check their appearance, fix their hair, adjust their clothes, or admire themselves. But is this the sole purpose of the elevator mirror, or does it serve a more significant function? Let's explore the reasons behind the presence of mirrors in elevators.

While elevator mirrors offer a chance for a last-minute appearance check, there are more crucial reasons for their existence. Even if people use them as vanity mirrors or for selfies, the primary reasons go beyond these superficial uses.

The Japan Elevator Association mandates the installation of mirrors in every elevator in its guidelines. The reasons are linked to the well-being of the users. Here are some key reasons:

Claustrophobia

Experiencing claustrophobia in elevators is common. The confined space, potential lack of oxygen, and inability to see outside contribute to anxiety, increasing the risk of panic attacks. Mirrors make the elevator feel larger, especially when crowded. They create a sense of openness, easing breathing difficulties.

Distraction

Mirrors distract people, especially in shopping malls where elevator rides can be longer. They divert attention from the feeling of being enclosed and the height of travel, reducing boredom and making the ride more comfortable.

Safety

One of the most important reasons for elevator mirrors is safety. They allow passengers to observe their surroundings and other passengers, potentially deterring crime and increasing awareness of suspicious behavior.

