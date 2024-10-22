Salman Khan is under heightened security after receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who demanded Rs 5 crore to "end the enmity." This alarming situation has prompted the Kick actor to bolster his protection, including the addition of a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet. The increased security comes in the wake of the recent killing of Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman, raising concerns for his safety.

Amid these threats, singer Mika Singh reached out to Salman with a heartfelt message, dedicating lyrics from his popular track "Yeh Ganpat" from the film Shootout At Lokhandwala. During a recent show, Mika conveyed his support with the lines: “Bhai hu mein bhai, tu fikar na kar. Uski maa ki, uski behen ki, jo dekhe idhar...” This gesture highlights the camaraderie and loyalty among Salman’s close friends during such trying times.

Salman keeps up his professional responsibilities despite the dangers. He recently said that he was reluctant to film the episodes but felt obliged to carry out his duties as host of Bigg Boss 18. "I had to come and deal with this because, well, kasam khuda ki what I am going through in my life. I think I should have avoided coming here today. He said, "But you have to do what you have to do," expressing the strain he is under.

This is not the first time the Bishnoi gang has targeted Salman; they opened fire outside his Bandra home in April 2024. On the work front, Salman is set to star in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, keeping him busy amidst the ongoing threats.

