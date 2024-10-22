Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it’s okay'

The controversy began when Arshad Warsi commented on Prabhas' performance as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD.

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it's okay' RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Arshad Warsi's remark regarding Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD caused controversy as several fans were divided over it. According to him, the latter in the movie looked like a "joker," prompting trolls and criticism for his comment. However, the actor recently opened up about how the trolling affected him. 

In a recent interview with India Today, Arshad revealed that the criticism affected him initially; however, with time, he learned to ignore it. He also opened up about dealing with hate and the negative aspects of being a celebrity for the first time. 

Arshad Warsi said, “Honestly, it’s okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it’s a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn’t bother me anymore."

After the incident, Warsi was questioned about whether he had turned off comments on his Instagram account. He admitted that he had no idea how to do so. The actor was also asked if he is now more careful about what he says in public. He jokingly said, “Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life.”

The Dhamaal actor was also asked about whether the controversy was a clever PR move to promote his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. Warsi added that he had no idea when the incident occurred or when the film would be released. He went on to say that while random people sometimes create such conflicts to generate disputes their outcomes can never be planned.

The controversy began when Arshad Warsi commented on Prabhas' performance as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. In a previous conversation on the podcast Unfiltered by Samdish, the actor was asked to name a recent movie that he didn't particularly enjoy. His first answer was Nag Ashwin's science fiction Kalki 2898 AD. 

