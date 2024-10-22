Shraddha Kapoor to return for Aashiqui 3? Here's what the 'Stree 2' actress said

Shraddha Kapoor gained immense fame with Aashiqui 2, a film that significantly boosted her Bollywood career. Though fans have long awaited Aashiqui 3, no official plans are confirmed. However, Shraddha has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the beloved franchise if a new sequel materializes

Shraddha Kapoor became a prominent figure in Bollywood after her stellar performance in Aashiqui 2. The film’s massive success played a significant role in propelling her career forward. Although it has been over a decade since the movie’s release, fans continue to speculate about the third installment of the Aashiqui series. While no official confirmation has been made regarding Aashiqui 3, Shraddha Kapoor has hinted at the possibility. During a recent discussion, she shared her thoughts on whether the third film is being planned and whether she would be interested in reprising her role.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, Shraddha reflected on her journey and the immense love she received from Aashiqui 2. When asked about the potential of a third film, she revealed that she was not aware of any plans for it yet. However, she expressed confidence that if the creators decided to move forward with a sequel, it would likely be an exciting project. Shraddha credited Aashiqui 2 with being a turning point in her career and acknowledged the overwhelming support the film brought her.

Regarding her involvement in the franchise’s future, Shraddha explained that she would consider returning if the project presented new challenges and a fresh perspective for her as an actor. She further shared that her current approach to selecting roles has become more refined, and she now prioritizes projects that she feels passionate about and believes will resonate with the audience.

Aashiqui 2, which was released in 2013 under the direction of Mohit Suri, left a lasting impact on Bollywood with its poignant narrative and memorable music. Co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, the film came a few years after Shraddha's debut in Teen Patti (2010).

In the meantime, Shraddha is enjoying the success of Stree 2, alongside co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Released on August 15, the film has grossed over Rs 700 crore in India, competing with other popular releases like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

