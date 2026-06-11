"I’ve been subjected to the harshest trolling, abuses, rape threats, death threats. When I say harshest, I mean it. This is not even 1% of it. Random people got hold of my number and used to call me and abuse me. I’ve even gotten rape threats and death threats on my number (sic)," she wrote.

She added, "I kid you not, even this is not even 1%. These are actually the most decent ones. This is not just me, by the way. This is the reality of women on social media platforms. Abusing them, rape threats and death threats are a norm (sic)."