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Uorfi Javed Reveals Dark Side of Social Media, Shares Threatening Messages, Rape and Death Threats
Uorfi Javed posted screenshots of taunting, rape threats, and death threats following her triumph on The Traitors Season 1. Her tweet drew attention to the harassment that women frequently encounter on social media.
Uorfi Javed Exposes Online Threats
Uorfi Javed, an actor and influencer, has spoken out about the online harassment she claims she continues to get, posting screenshots of rape threats, death threats, and abusive words on Instagram. The tweet came shortly after her victory on Season 1 of The Traitors, and Uorfi said the texts she posted were only a portion of the harassment she received.
Uorfi Javed Exposes Online Threats
Uorfi claimed in an Instagram Reel made early Thursday morning that she has been the target of years of harassment and threats. Sharing images of messages and comments given to her, she stated that the examples in the article were among the "most decent" she has encountered.
Uorfi Javed Exposes Online Threats
"I’ve been subjected to the harshest trolling, abuses, rape threats, death threats. When I say harshest, I mean it. This is not even 1% of it. Random people got hold of my number and used to call me and abuse me. I’ve even gotten rape threats and death threats on my number (sic)," she wrote.
She added, "I kid you not, even this is not even 1%. These are actually the most decent ones. This is not just me, by the way. This is the reality of women on social media platforms. Abusing them, rape threats and death threats are a norm (sic)."
Uorfi Javed Exposes Online Threats
The tweet soon gained traction among her fans, many of whom complimented her for addressing the matter openly. Several people told her not to let the abuse impact her, while others praised her bravery and determination to expose those responsible for the threats.
Uorfi Javed Exposes Online Threats
One user commented, "More strength to you, my girl. Always was your supporter." Another wrote, "Making a name for yourself, taking care of your family and standing strong despite all the noise is no small feat. Keep thriving – we're proud of you."
Read a few comments here:
Some followers also praised Uorfi's decision not to obscure the identify of those who reportedly sent her cruel texts, calling it a crucial step toward accountability.
Uorfi has already addressed concerns involving women's safety and online activity. Previously, she commented on the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's popular crowd-work video, calling the conversation "disgusting" on her Instagram Stories. While the video has now been removed, condemnation of the event has persisted online.
Uorfi's most recent article highlighted the hatred many women receive on social media, claiming that threats and harassment have become a common part of the online experience for many female users.
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