Urfi Javed Visits Kamakhya Temple in Traditional Attire, Sparks Online Discussion!
Influencer and actress Urfi Javed, who is famous for her bizarre fashion sense, recently visited the well-known Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati. She shared the pictures on social media, and they've gone completely viral.
Urfi Javed
Actress at Kamakhya Mandir
Urfi Javed usually appears in revealing outfits and once even said that wearing full clothes gives her an allergy. So, netizens were shocked to see her with kumkum on her forehead and a saffron shawl, with her hands folded at the Kamakhya temple. People are saying they just can't believe it.
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Kumkum, saffron shawl
Religion change controversy
This visit comes at a time when a controversy is doing the rounds that Urfi has left Islam and converted to Hinduism. Rumours claim she has changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj and become a Hindu Brahmin. Her photo post, captioned 'Visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati', has only added to the surprise.
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Praying to Kamakhya Devi
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