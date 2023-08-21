Newly single pop singer Britney Spears shares 'life advice' with her fans

It is sad news for fans of American pop queen Britney Spears. According to media mills and reports, it is true that the fairytale love story and the wedding are over. Both Britney and Sam are officially divorced now. The newly single American pop singer and Grammy-winning songstress has now shared life advice and a steamy video of herself as she enjoys her singlehood again.

Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, got officially divorced from the singer he married last year after she got released from a legal conservatorship. The 29-year-old Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in an official filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16.

Then, for those unaware, taking to her Instagram handle, Britney Spears finally reacted to divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. She wrote a lengthy caption post on her dance video a few days back. The caption read, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone. I am a little shocked. I am not here to explain why because it's no other person's business. But I could not take the pain anymore. In some telepathic way, I am so thankful for receiving many messages that melt my heart from friends. Thank you !!! I have been playing it strong for too long. Instagram may seem perfect. But it is far from reality. I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I have always had to hide my weaknesses. If I was not a strong soldier for my dad, I would get sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that is when I needed family the most. You are supposed to be loved unconditionally and not under conditions. So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I am actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day. Do not forget to smile."

Now in a new update, Britney Spears, who is newly single, dropped a hilarious and sensual video of herself and gave life advice to her fans. Her caption on a video post on Instagram read, "When you go to meet up with a so-called friend and drive an hour for chicken. Then you wait in the car and need to use the bathroom. I knew Paps got tipped off. The car I was in, was never used before. So how was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on. So what does a bitch like me do?? I put my green dress on. Also, show up at my friends as I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT."

