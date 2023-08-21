Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newly single pop singer Britney Spears shares 'life advice' with her fans

    It is sad news for fans of American pop queen Britney Spears. According to media mills and reports, it is true that the fairytale love story and the wedding are over. Both Britney and Sam are officially divorced now. The newly single American pop singer and Grammy-winning songstress has now shared life advice and a steamy video of herself as she enjoys her singlehood again.

    Newly single pop singer Britney Spears shares 'life advice' with her fans vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, got officially divorced from the singer he married last year after she got released from a legal conservatorship. The 29-year-old Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in an official filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16. Now newly single Britney Spears shares important life advice and gives a scathing and sarcastic reaction on paps following her. The newly single American pop singer and Grammy-winning songstress has now shared life advice and a steamy video of herself as she enjoys her singlehood again.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor erupts fans' anger for his controversial comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

    Then, for those unaware, taking to her Instagram handle, Britney Spears finally reacted to divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. She wrote a lengthy caption post on her dance video a few days back. The caption read, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone. I am a little shocked. I am not here to explain why because it's no other person's business. But I could not take the pain anymore. In some telepathic way, I am so thankful for receiving many messages that melt my heart from friends. Thank you !!! I have been playing it strong for too long. Instagram may seem perfect. But it is far from reality. I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I have always had to hide my weaknesses. If I was not a strong soldier for my dad, I would get sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that is when I needed family the most. You are supposed to be loved unconditionally and not under conditions. So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I am actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day. Do not forget to smile."

    Now in a new update, Britney Spears, who is newly single, dropped a hilarious and sensual video of herself and gave life advice to her fans. Her caption on a video post on Instagram read, "When you go to meet up with a so-called friend and drive an hour for chicken. Then you wait in the car and need to use the bathroom. I knew Paps got tipped off. The car I was in, was never used before. So how was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on. So what does a bitch like me do?? I put my green dress on. Also, show up at my friends as I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT."

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC ADC

    Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC

    Ranbir Kapoor erupts fans' anger for his controversial comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif vma

    Ranbir Kapoor erupts fans' anger for his controversial comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

    Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same MSW

    Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral ADC

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Kiwi to Pomegranate-7 fruits with Anti-ageing properties RBA EAI

    Kiwi to Pomegranate-7 fruits with Anti-ageing properties

    Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC ADC

    Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Deciphering India's potential lineup and solving the No. 4 puzzle osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Deciphering India's potential lineup and solving the No. 4 puzzle

    7 reasons why dark chocolate should be in your diet gcw eai

    7 reasons why dark chocolate should be in your diet

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon