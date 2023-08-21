Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC

Kareena Kapoor Khan spent time with her children Taimur and Jen away from the turmoil of her busy shoots and projects. The trio had a great time on Sunday when the actress brought her children to Mumbai's NMACC to tour the galleries. A number of images and videos from the location have since gone viral. In one of the photos posted by the official NMACC Instagram account, Kareema and her children could be seen sitting on a bench wearing their biggest smiles. They were seated in front of a massive spaghetti painting. Taimur looked adorable in a blue checkered shirt and jeans, while Kareena kept things comfortable and casual in a yellow shirt paired with black trousers and boots.

Kareena discussed her time at the exhibition in another video clip. My two youngsters, Taimur and Jeh, enjoy coming here, she remarked. They experience a sense of being taken to another universe. "We were transported to Milan instantly," the caption of the photo read. "What was amazing was that the kids had a blast and they actually thought they are in the spaghetti world, which is a unique kind of experience."

When Kareena was asked earlier in an interview with Variety how she manages her work-life balance, she replied, "It's literally like standing on one leg, but I'm quite good at yoga. I'm also fortunate to have a husband that is employed by my field. When it comes to travel, we alternate. She continued by saying how much their personnel assists them. On the professional front, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently started filming for The Crew. The lives of three women and their hardships in the aviation business are the focus of the film, which was written by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. In addition, Kareena stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.

