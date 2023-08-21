Ranbir Kapoor erupts fans' anger for his controversial comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been facing a volley of criticism for his 'problematic' and controversial comments on his colleagues and wife, Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor is on the radar of netizens on social media, along with his fans' wrath and ire for his fierce and problematic comments on his wife, Alia Bhatt, and colleagues Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor is now facing the wrath and subsequent backlash after his old comments on his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif surfaced on Reddit. A post featuring a series of nasty and vile comments by Ranbir on women was posted on Reddit on Sunday and went viral in no time, with netizens labelling Ranbir to be so problematic and toxic. In one of the posts shared on Reddit, Ranbir said, "Jab ladki ka dil toot-ta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega (When a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else)."

ALSO READ: Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same

In another post, Ranbir calls Alia Bhatt "a very loud personality." While another post quoted Ranbir as saying, "Anushka is the anxiety queen. She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation because she is frantic."

Most recently, Alia Bhatt created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to wipe off her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The particular video in question sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir a controlling husband. On the work front, Ranbir will make a smashing comeback in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which marked Karan Johar-directorial comeback after seven years, received rave reviews upon its release. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral