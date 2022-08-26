34 years of Salman Khan: Actor gets nostalgic; says ‘thank you for being with me’

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On completion of 34 years in the Hindi film industry, Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan shared an emotional post for his fans, thanking them for supporting his then and now. "My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here,” he wrote in the post. Along with this, he also revealed the first look of his upcoming next ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’.

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has completed 34 successful years in the Hindi film industry today, on August 26. It was this very day when Salman made his debut as an actor with 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' in the year 1988. Today, he is called the ‘Sultan of Bollywood’. On completion of a little more than three decades in the film industry, Salman gave a special gift to his fans. Thanking them for standing with him then and now, Salman shared an emotional post on his social media while revealing the first look of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan'.

    The post that Salman Khan shared on his social media, revealing the look from his much-awaited film, is no less than a treat for his fans. In the video, he first thanks his fans and then the video reveals his look.

    “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan,” wrote the actor in the post.

    ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive at home with baby boy; watch

    See his post here:

    Fans on social media are also congratulating Salman Khan on completing 34 years in the industry. Fans on Twitter celebrated his special day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra. At the same time, fans are also praising his look. Apart from this, a video has also been shared on Twitter by the actor’s production house, Salman Khan Films, in which a glimpse of all the superhit films of Salman has been shown.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor

    Check out the post here:

    Recently, Salman Khan shared a picture from Leh Ladakh a few days ago, in which he was seen with long hair. However, his proper look from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’ was revealed only on Friday. Earlier, the name of this film was 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which was later changed to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

    The film will mark the return of Salman Khan to the silver screen after three long years. With this film, South actor Pooja Hegde will be marking her debut in the Hindi film industry.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
