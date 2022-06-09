Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara's bridal look leaked: Actress' wedding ceremony pictures out? Netizens wonder

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now formally married, and photos of the actress in her wedding gown have gone viral. Is this, however, her photo from her wedding day? 

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, have finally tied the knot. Today, the pair married at Mahabalipuram in front of their family and closest celebrity friends. The couple's wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, and Boney Kapoor. 

    As fans wait for the first glimpse of WikkiNayan as bride and groom, photos of Nayanthara in her bridal guise are circulating on social media. Fans have been enthusiastically spreading these photos, believing they are the bride's leaked photos from the recently ended wedding ceremony.

    Let us tell you that you'll have to wait a little longer to witness the bride and groom Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in their newlywed state. These are Nayanthara's photos from a photoshoot for a brand in which she was costumed like a bride. We are confident, however, that she will look even more stunning than she does in these viral photos.

    The wedding has been the talk of town, and we're confident it will continue to do so for days to come. Nayanthara and Vignesh have made a special gesture for their followers. We've heard that inside the wedding site, the water bottles had fan-made posters of the pair on them. 

    WikkiNayan also makes their big day more memorable by catering lunch for over 1 lakh people around Tamil Nadu at various temples, nursing homes, and orphanages. 

    We can't wait to see the wedding photos of newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The couple plans to organise a lavish reception in Chennai for their industry colleagues in the coming days. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.

