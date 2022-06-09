Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are taking the plunge as the couple is all set to tie the knot today at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. Check out their individual and joint net worth.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been hogging all the limelight lately as the couple is set to embark upon a new journey of their life as a married couple. Their pre-wedding festivities begun from Tuesday evening with Mehendi as their first function, followed by Sangeet ceremony which was reportedly held on Wednesday. Nayanthara and Vignesh will finally become Mrs and Mr today, after their wedding ceremony which will be held as per Hindu traditions and rituals at a five-star resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

    The groom, Vignesh Shivan, informed the media on Tuesday that their wedding is going to be an intimate affair which will be attended by their family and close friends. He also informed that the couple’s wedding pictures will be out by Thursday afternoon. While their fans can’t wait to see the couple’s first photos as husband and wife, here is a lowdown on their individual net worth as well as their joint net worth.

    Nayanthara Net Worth: Born to an officer of the Indian Air Force, Nayanthara has a net worth of Rs 71 crore, reportedly. She charges nothing less than Rs 3 crore for each film; this fee may also go up to Rs 5 crore, reportedly. Apart from this, the actress also earns a good sum from the brand endorsements that she does.

    Vignesh Shivan Net Worth: As per reports, Vignesh Shivan’s net worth is said to be around Rs 50 crore. He charges Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per film as a director. Vignesh, who is also a popular lyricist, charges Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per song, reportedly.

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan joint net worth: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are a power couple of the Kollywood. They are considered as one of the most loved couples from the South industry who share a hug fan following for their adorable love story and sizzling chemistry. If the individual net worth of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are taken into consideration, their joint net worth sums up to over Rs 120 crore.

