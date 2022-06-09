Here's why Nayanthara's bestie Samantha Ruth Prabhu won't attend actress' grand wedding

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is slated for June 9th, 2022. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not be attending the wedding, despite many celebrities being anticipated to attend. On June 9th, 2022, the Lady Superstar is slated to marry the guy of her dreams at a resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has become the buzz of the town. Initially, the pair planned to marry at the Tirupati temple, but they changed their minds.

Vignesh recently unveiled all the facts regarding the wedding at a press conference. Many famous personalities from the South's film industry are anticipated to attend the wedding. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who co-starred with Nayan and Vignesh in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, would not be in attendance.

Before you assume that all is not well between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara, know that the former will be unable to attend the wedding due to work obligations. A source told Pinkvilla, "Samantha was very thrilled for Nayanthara's wedding because they became close during the filming of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, but she is essentially living out of a suitcase due to her hectic schedule. She won't be able to attend the wedding because she is filming the second season of Kushi."

Samantha was reportedly invited to Karan Johar's 50th birthday gala, but she could not attend due to business obligations. On the other hand, Samantha recently shot season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

Samantha is one of the most well-known actresses in the South, and her Bollywood debut is expected soon. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut in Atlee's Jawan, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. The was just announced a few days ago, and it will hit theatres in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vignesh are celebrating the success of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, their love comedy. The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, grossed Rs. 52 crore globally at the box office.