    Reason behind Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva's break-up; actress once revealed

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 8:41 AM IST

    Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were set to marry but had to call it off due to various personal issues; find out what happened.
     

    Nayanthara has experienced loss and heartbreak. But, thanks to her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan, she's in a lot better place now. They met while filming his directorial debut, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in 2015, and have been setting huge relationship objectives ever then. 
     

    Nayanthara earlier announced her engagement to Vignesh, with whom she has been in a long-term live-in relationship. Nayanthara verified her engagement ring in one of the images with Vignesh on a talk show, adding, "It was the ring I wore on my wedding day. Because we are a private couple, we did not want a large ceremony. If we decide to marry, we will certainly inform everyone. Our wedding was held in the presence of close relatives. We haven't decided on a wedding date yet." 
     

    Did you know that Nayanthara was rumoured to be dating Prabhu Deva a long time ago? Nayanthara previously acknowledged her breakup with the filmmaker in an interview.
     

    Prabhu Deva had been dating Nayanthara for nearly three and a half years. The actress stated unequivocally that she was not over the romance.
     

    Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were rumoured to be set to marry in June 2009. They were unable to make their relationship official due to various personal circumstances and causes. Also Read: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

    "I'm not sure if it's fate or what, but it simply didn't work," Nayanthara once said. "We were probably not meant to be together," she continued. Also read: Have Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan secretly married? When Prabhudeva's wife Latha learnt of his alleged affair with Nayanthara, she took the matter to court, claiming that Prabhudeva was not financially supporting the family because of his "extramarital affair with Nayanthara." Also Read: Who is Nayanthara? Know her net worth, salary, property and more

    Things were becoming worse until Latha and Prabhudeva divorced in July 2010 after 16 years of marriage. They declared it quits after only a year of living together. Even though many expected Prabhudeva to marry Nayanthara now that he is legally divorced, their relationship did not survive. Also Read: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

