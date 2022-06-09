Reason behind Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva's break-up; actress once revealed

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were set to marry but had to call it off due to various personal issues; find out what happened.



Nayanthara has experienced loss and heartbreak. But, thanks to her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan, she's in a lot better place now. They met while filming his directorial debut, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in 2015, and have been setting huge relationship objectives ever then.



Nayanthara earlier announced her engagement to Vignesh, with whom she has been in a long-term live-in relationship. Nayanthara verified her engagement ring in one of the images with Vignesh on a talk show, adding, "It was the ring I wore on my wedding day. Because we are a private couple, we did not want a large ceremony. If we decide to marry, we will certainly inform everyone. Our wedding was held in the presence of close relatives. We haven't decided on a wedding date yet."



Did you know that Nayanthara was rumoured to be dating Prabhu Deva a long time ago? Nayanthara previously acknowledged her breakup with the filmmaker in an interview.



Prabhu Deva had been dating Nayanthara for nearly three and a half years. The actress stated unequivocally that she was not over the romance.



Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were rumoured to be set to marry in June 2009. They were unable to make their relationship official due to various personal circumstances and causes.

"I'm not sure if it's fate or what, but it simply didn't work," Nayanthara once said. "We were probably not meant to be together," she continued. When Prabhudeva's wife Latha learnt of his alleged affair with Nayanthara, she took the matter to court, claiming that Prabhudeva was not financially supporting the family because of his "extramarital affair with Nayanthara."