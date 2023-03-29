Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya confirms their 'divorce' to happen 'soon'

    Aaliya Siddiqui has opened up about her divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and how she will be fighting for the custody of her kids.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya confirms their 'divorce' to happen 'soon'
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, are officially heading for divorce. Days after the actor had filed a defamation case of Rs 100 crores against his wife and brother, Shamasuddin Siddiqui, Nawazuddin reached out to her for a settlement. 

    In a recent interaction, not only has Aaliya confirmed the same, but she has also revealed that they are heading for a divorce. In her quote to a leading Indian entertainment portal, she said that she has not yet responded to the settlement sent to her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee by the Kick actor. Aaliya explained that while they will be getting divorced sooner. She will also fight for the custody of her kids, daughter Shoora and son Yaani.

    Shedding light on the same, Aaliya said, "Divorce will happen. That is for sure. I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody. But I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and do not want to live with him."

    Speaking about her living conditions, she said she is living in a rented apartment with her kids, which she has to vacate soon. She has requested a one-month extension as she is yet to find another accommodation. Due to the legal battle between her and Nawaz, societies are refusing to give her property on rent.

    For the unversed, the couple has been embroiled in a nasty battle for almost three months now. It all started when Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother filed a case against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into their home. Aaliya had then accused Nawaz and his mother of domestic violence. She stated that they have been restricting her provision of food, a bed, and a bathroom. She also shared a video on her social media handle, where she was sleeping on the living room sofa with her kids.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
