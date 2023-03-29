Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Urfi Javed Bold outfit choices

    In a recent interview with a leading Indian news portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan applauded global style icon Urfi Javed's fashion sense. Read on to know more.

    Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Urfi Javed Bold outfit choices
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is currently one of the most commendable and globally renowned fashionistas in India. It is true that her distinctive fashion and DIY outfits grab the attention of the audience, which makes her popularity even greater. Her appearances in risque and stunning ensemble outfits of significant designers in the country have taken her to the top of the current A-list of the priorities of well-known designers across the globe. 

    Urfi's confident and charismatic aura is loved and applauded by everyone nowadays. In an exclusive interview with a leading Indian news portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded Urfi Javed. Kareena recently attended an event in Mumbai. In this event, while in conversation and an exclusive talk with a renowned news media portal, praising Urfi Javed, Kareena, said, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi. But, I feel it is so brave and gutsy."

    Piping compliments for Urfi, she added, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off. I think she looks really cool and amazing."

    Talking about how much she loves the way in which Urfi carries herself, Kareena added, "The fact that she does as she wants is what fashion I feel is all about. I love the confidence. I am a confident girl. So, I am all for confidence. I love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

    Urfi Javed is applauded and also admired for her fashion game across the nation. A-lister Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Honey Singh, and now Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as many other big names from Bollywood, didn't stop themselves from applauding the diva's sense of understanding and pulling off such bold outfits so easily which no one else can surely do. This passion makes her a top-notch fashion star in India. As of now, there has been no specific response from Uorfi on this topic, but more updates are expected to arrive shortly.

    In a new turn of events, style icon Urfi Javed has reacted to Kareena Kapoor's love and applauds her sartorial fashion choices. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Urfi Javed has written a tweet that explains she can not believe it. Her tweet caption reads, "Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?."

