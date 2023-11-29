'Jackie': Natalie Portman opens up on playing Jackie Kennedy, calls it most 'daunting' role of her career

Natalie Portman reveals fears of portraying Jackie Kennedy in "Jackie" but triumphs. Now set for Netflix's "May December," she and Julianne Moore navigate a true-crime dramedy, challenging boundaries between fiction and reality

Natalie Portman, set to star in Netflix's upcoming movie "May December," recently opened up about the fears she faced when taking on the role of Jacqueline Kennedy in the biopic "Jackie." Despite her talent, the Oscar-winning actress confessed that portraying the former First Lady was a daunting task, expressing her concerns about the historical significance and the potential for her portrayal to be a colossal failure.

The 2016 film "Jackie" showcased Portman's portrayal of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, exploring the days following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and framing the narrative around an interview that compelled Jackie to reflect on her life with the 35th president of the United States. In a recent interview with Collider, Portman shared insights into her apprehensions about the role, stating, "Playing Jackie was especially scary for me because it was a real, very well-known person, so I was like, 'Oh boy, if this is a fail, this is the biggest fail because everyone will recognize it.'"

Despite her initial trepidation, Portman's performance in "Jackie" was well-received, showcasing her ability to embody the strength and complexity of the former First Lady. The actress admired Jackie Kennedy for the resilience she displayed throughout her life, adding another layer of pressure to accurately capture the historical figure on screen.

As Portman gears up for her role in the upcoming Netflix movie "May December," slated for release on December 1, 2023, she appears unfazed by her past fears. Directed by Todd Haynes, the film is a true-crime narrative infused with elements of dramedy, featuring Portman as Elizabeth. In this role, Portman will contribute a metatheatrical element to the storyline, reflecting on the blurred lines between fiction and reality.

Joining forces with her frequent collaborator, Julianne Moore, Portman's character, Elizabeth, will play a pivotal role in telling the story based on the first-ever script by Samy Burch. As fans anticipate the release of "May December," Portman's willingness to tackle challenging roles and confront her fears continues to be a testament to her dedication to the craft of acting.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES]