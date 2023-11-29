Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES]

Deepika Padukone upped her winter style game at Mumbai Airport. Sporting a red jacket, white top, black jeans, and brown boots, she exuded confidence. her next project is 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan which is to release on the Republic Day weekend next year

Prominent Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning, turning heads with her impeccable winter fashion sense. The Fighter star showcased a perfect blend of casual and stylish attire that instantly caught the attention of onlookers.

On November 29, Deepika Padukone exuded confidence in a chic ensemble, featuring a vibrant red woolen jacket layered over a sophisticated white high-neck top. She paired this with classic black jeans and stylish brown boots, completing the look with trendy sunglasses and a complementing brown purse. The actress wore her hair down, adding a touch of effortless glamour as she strolled confidently towards the security check.

Deepika Padukone on the work front

Deepika Padukone's work front is bustling with exciting projects. Her recent special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' as Aishwarya Rathore garnered attention. Looking ahead, she is set to star in '2898 AD,' sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she is cast in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter,' alongside Hrithik Roshan, a much-anticipated aerial action film.

Simultaneously, Deepika is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' where she is reported to play the role of Ajay Devgn's sister. The film's shooting commenced last Saturday, promising another blockbuster.

Speaking of 'Fighter,' the movie, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, boasts an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Originally scheduled for a September 2023 release, the film faced delays due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Set to hit theaters on Republic Day next year, 'Fighter' is part of an ambitious aerial action franchise, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Siddharth Anand recently shared the wrap-up of the Italy shoot schedule for 'Fighter' on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his excitement for the upcoming project. A behind-the-scenes picture posted by the director showcased numerous Air Force officers in uniform, hinting at the movie's high-octane action sequences.

