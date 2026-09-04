Nana Patekar's film 'The Confession of Mary', directed by Ananth Mahadevan, is set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9. The thriller is based on a real-life incident in Kerala from 1966.

Nana Patekar-Starrer 'The Confession of Mary' Set for TIFF Screening

Actor Nana Patekar-starrer ‘The Confession of Mary’ is all set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The screening will be held on September 9 at 7.30 pm.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan and produced by NH Studioz, ‘The Confession of Mary’ brings together a formidable ensemble cast led by Nana Patekar, Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthi and Joy Sengupta, among others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananth Mahadevan Official (@ananthmahadevanofficial)

Based on Kerala's Madatharuvi Case

The film, rooted in a true-life incident, combines suspense, crime and moral dilemmas to create a gripping thriller. The story draws from a real incident in Kerala in 1966, widely known as the Madatharuvi case, where a Catholic priest, Father Benedict Onamkulam, was arrested and tried in connection with the murder of a widow named Mariyakutty, as per a press release. He maintained that he knew certain facts about the case only through the seal of confession and could not disclose them. A sessions court sentenced him to death, after which the Kerala High Court acquitted him in 1967.

Connecting with a Global Audience

“The Confession of Mary is not merely a thriller; it is a film about the choices people make when truth comes with a price. We have tried to tell this extraordinary true-life story with restraint, keeping the suspense intact while allowing the moral questions to stay with the audience,” said director Ananth Mahadevan, as quoted in the press release.

Meanwhile, the TIFF market screening is expected to provide the film with an important platform to connect with international distributors, sales agents and other industry professionals.

“The strength of The Confession of Mary lies in its subject and the universal appeal that the film has. It will resonate with the audience across the globe, and we are excited to present the film to the international market at TIFF,” Shreyans Hirawat at NH Studioz added.

TIFF will take place from September 10-20 this year. (ANI)

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