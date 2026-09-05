Mumbai erupted in colourful Dahi Handi celebrations, with thousands of Govindas forming human pyramids. A notable feature was the participation of all-women troupes in the physically demanding tradition, which is part of Janmashtami festivities.

Mumbai turned into a sea of colour, music and towering human pyramids on Saturday, as thousands of Govindas took part in Dahi Handi celebrations across the city and neighbouring areas, with all-women troupes drawing attention for their participation in the physically demanding tradition.

The celebrations, held as part of the ongoing Janmashtami festivities in Maharashtra, unfolded across traditional hubs such as Dadar. From residential societies and busy intersections to open grounds, decorated handis were suspended above the streets as Govinda pathaks arrived to attempt multi-tiered human pyramids and break the curd-filled clay pots.

Dressed in vibrant jerseys, groups travelled through the city in open trucks and tempos, bringing months of preparation to the day's celebrations. Dhol beats and large crowds added to the festive atmosphere as teams attempted to scale the suspended pots.

The Legend Behind the Celebration

Dahi Handi is traditionally associated with the childhood story of Lord Krishna, who is popularly depicted as stealing butter with his friends. The celebration recreates that playful act, with organised Govinda groups forming human pyramids to reach and smash a matki suspended several metres above the ground.

All-Women Troupes Steal the Show

The tradition has historically been male-dominated, making the participation of all-women Govinda troupes a notable feature of this year's celebrations. Women's groups formed pyramids alongside male teams, taking on the same demanding challenge of building and scaling the human structures.

The Spiritual Context: Janmashtami and Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi follows the spiritual observances of Krishna Janmashtami. While Janmashtami centres on the midnight birth of Lord Krishna, Dahi Handi shifts the celebrations outdoors, bringing communities together through music, competition and the reenactment of Krishna's childhood exploits.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most vibrant and deeply revered Hindu festivals, celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Bhadrapada, the festival brings together millions of devotees worldwide in a grand display of faith, love, and community spirit.