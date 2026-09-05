The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned social media users against filming reels by gluing phones to train windows. It cited safety concerns and said necessary action would be taken against those caught engaging in such acts.

DMRC Warns Against Risky Reel Trend

If you are an avid Instagram user, you must have come across several reels in which influencers and social media users are seen making videos by gluing their phones to the windows of moving metro trains. While some joined the trend, others raised concerns about influencers compromising safety. Now, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned social media users against making such reels. It also said that necessary action would be taken against those caught engaging in such acts.

Official Statement on Safety and Consequences

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train. This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users. DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken. Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises," DMRC's statement on Instagram read. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc4_9jexc8Y/?hl=en

A Hub for Social Media Content

From dance clips to memes and viral reels, the Delhi Metro has become a popular setting for social media content. However, the DMRC has consistently urged passengers to follow metro rules and avoid filming activities that could disturb fellow commuters or interfere with the smooth functioning of services. (ANI)