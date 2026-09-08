Big news for fans! Superstar Mohanlal is joining hands with director Jude Anthany Joseph for a new movie, tentatively titled L370. The film, produced by Ashiq Usman, is set to begin shooting next year.

After the film 'Thudakkam', which featured Vismaya Mohanlal as the heroine, fans have been eagerly waiting for a movie directed by Jude Anthany Joseph with Mohanlal in the lead. Now, it's official! The project, with the working title #L370, is being produced by Ashiq Usman Productions. This will be the production house's second film with Mohanlal, right after their project 'Athimanoharam' with the Tharun Moorthy-Mohanlal combo. The team has confirmed that shooting for #L370 will kick off next year.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Tharun Moorthy's film 'Athimanoharam' has already wrapped up. According to reports, the makers are eyeing a Christmas release this December. In this film, Mohanlal plays a police officer named Laulajan. What's more, Meera Jasmine is making a comeback as Mohanlal's heroine after many years. The film also has a strong supporting cast, including Lalu Alex, Manoj K. Jayan, Jagadish, Irshad, Sudheesh, Pramod Veliyanad, Sajeevan, Sreenath Babu, Kiran Peethambaran, Viji Viswanath, Bhama Arun, and Prarthana. The script is penned by Ratheesh Ravi, who is known for his work in films like 'Ishq', 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', and 'Maharani'.

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Speaking of 'Thudakkam', the Vismaya Mohanlal film, in which Mohanlal made a cameo appearance, reportedly earned ₹50 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's OTT release was also announced recently. It will be streaming on Jio Hotstar. The source material notes that Vismaya delivered a great performance in her debut film. The movie also featured Ashish Joe Antony, son of producer and actor Antony Perumbavoor, in a key role. Ashish had earlier grabbed attention with a small cameo in the Mohanlal-Prithviraj film 'Empuraan', and his performance in 'Thudakkam' has also been praised.