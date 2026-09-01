Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt praised the trailer of Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming thriller 'Daayra.' Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film revolves around a high-profile juvenile crime investigation.

Bollywood celebrities Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and others praised the trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Daayra', which was released on Monday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Daayra' is an edge-of-your-seat thriller featuring a face-off between two cops played by Kareena and Prithviraj over a juvenile crime investigation.

Vicky Kaushal Lauds Meghna Gulzar's Vision

Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement for the release of 'Daayra' and praised Meghna Gulzar for her filmmaking skills. The duo have worked together in the past for the film 'Raazi' which was released in 2018. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Only you, Meghna Gulzar, have the strength and sensitivity to explore a world of blurred lines like that of Daayra. Can't wait to witness the jugalbandi of these powerhouse performers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Best wishes for the release, Junglee Pictures."

Alia Bhatt Cheers for 'Favourite Director'

Earlier, actor Alia Bhatt could not resist praising director Meghna Gulzar after watching the trailer of 'Daayra.' In an Instagram Story, Alia gave a shout-out not only to Meghna but also to the cast."This cast + my favourite director...say no more (fire emojis)," she wrote.

An Edge-of-Your-Seat Thriller

As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events." Daayra unfolds the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18. (ANI)