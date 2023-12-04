Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral

    Hollywood actor and director Michael B Jordan got into an accident in Los Angeles. He crashed his swanky Ferrari into a parked Kia. Pictures and videos of the happening are now going viral on the internet.

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    Michael B Jordan, an American actor and director, was involved in an accident in Los Angeles on Saturday night, December 2. According to TMZ, he smashed his flashy Ferrari into a parked Kia, totalling it. According to an LAPD spokeswoman, the event occurred at 11:30 p.m. on a busy part of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It was a "traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle."

    The Los Angeles Police Department inspects Michael and his blue Ferrari, according to the report. They discovered no evidence of the actor being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to Page Six, there were no indicators of anything "nefarious" and "no evidence of a DUI" upon arrival.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    However, Jordon, 36, was not subjected to a sobriety test. No arrests or charges have been filed as of yet. The incident's footage is now becoming viral on the internet.

    A few pictures of Jordon's smashed automobile have also gone viral. It depicts the theft of his blue luxury automobile. One of the tyres with gold rims was discovered some yards behind the automobile. The collision severely damaged the luxurious Ferrari, allegedly valued at $430,000.

    According to Page Six, the blue Kia's left side was crushed, and metal bits were hanging down after Jordan's car had ploughed into it.

    Also Read: 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    Aside from the two automobiles, no one or anything has been injured. According to accounts, when the authorities asked Michael to clarify what transpired, he had no response. He has been requested to complete an online police report. 

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob' ATG

    'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    Sam Bahadur weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Sam Bahadur' weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Animal Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob' ATG

    'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    Indonesia Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found AJR

    Indonesia: Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon