Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral

Hollywood actor and director Michael B Jordan got into an accident in Los Angeles. He crashed his swanky Ferrari into a parked Kia. Pictures and videos of the happening are now going viral on the internet.

Michael B Jordan, an American actor and director, was involved in an accident in Los Angeles on Saturday night, December 2. According to TMZ, he smashed his flashy Ferrari into a parked Kia, totalling it. According to an LAPD spokeswoman, the event occurred at 11:30 p.m. on a busy part of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It was a "traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle."

The Los Angeles Police Department inspects Michael and his blue Ferrari, according to the report. They discovered no evidence of the actor being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to Page Six, there were no indicators of anything "nefarious" and "no evidence of a DUI" upon arrival.

However, Jordon, 36, was not subjected to a sobriety test. No arrests or charges have been filed as of yet. The incident's footage is now becoming viral on the internet.

A few pictures of Jordon's smashed automobile have also gone viral. It depicts the theft of his blue luxury automobile. One of the tyres with gold rims was discovered some yards behind the automobile. The collision severely damaged the luxurious Ferrari, allegedly valued at $430,000.

According to Page Six, the blue Kia's left side was crushed, and metal bits were hanging down after Jordan's car had ploughed into it.

Aside from the two automobiles, no one or anything has been injured. According to accounts, when the authorities asked Michael to clarify what transpired, he had no response. He has been requested to complete an online police report.